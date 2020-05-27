Search

Advanced search

Village launches final push for new playground

PUBLISHED: 09:09 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 27 May 2020

Maya, 8, and Ella Askham, 5, at the Sea Palling playground renovations. Picture: Supplied by Supplied by Sarah Askham

Maya, 8, and Ella Askham, 5, at the Sea Palling playground renovations. Picture: Supplied by Supplied by Sarah Askham

Archant

The youngsters of Sea Palling and surrounding are close to having a refurbished playground.

Russell Tanner from the Sea Palling with Waxham Community Trust and the installation team starting work on the new Sea Palling playground. Picture: Supplied by Sarah AskhamRussell Tanner from the Sea Palling with Waxham Community Trust and the installation team starting work on the new Sea Palling playground. Picture: Supplied by Sarah Askham

But organisers have launched an appeal to get them over the final hurdle and raise £1,000 to finish off the project, which has a total cost of around £70,000.

Sarah Askham, volunteer with the Sea Palling With Waxham Community Trust, said reaching the final fundraising goal would be “a fantastic boost to the project”.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “It’ll allow us to work on details like a wonderful sign created by children in the community, improving the dustbin area and more.”

National Lottery Awards for All, North Norfolk District Council’s big society fund, the Paul Bassham Charitable Trust, Geoffrey Watling Charity, Sea Palling and Waxham Parish Council are among the groups that have donated to the playground.

The site will features including a dog creche area, sandpit, zip wire and more.

Ton donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/spf1000.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

School ‘requires improvement’ in Ofsted inspection - but head confident it will improve

Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Town’s carnival goes ‘virtual’ for 2020

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

Most Read

Car park barriers thrown down side of cliff

Barriers blocking the way into a car park in Overstrand were thrown down the side of a cliff. Picture: John Clark

Tributes to ‘selfless, courageous’ mum, 28, after death from rare skin cancer

Zoe Singleton, with daughters Olivia-Rae, five, and Aria-Rae, two. Photo: Zoe Singleton

School ‘requires improvement’ in Ofsted inspection - but head confident it will improve

Clare Toplis, head of John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery School, Aylsham, at a tree planting. Picture: BROADLAND CONSERVATIVE ASSOCIATION

Get your own piece of Norfolk ‘paradise’ at this £1.85m farmhouse with tennis court and swimming pool

A true Norfolk paradise: Franklins Farm in Lower Bodham near Holt is on the market for £1,850,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Town’s carnival goes ‘virtual’ for 2020

A scene from last year's Sheringham Carnival procession, which was hailed one of the

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘People are genuinely very grateful’ - town’s shops power on through lockdown

Jackie Ward at Mundesley Road Stores in North Walsham has been helping customers beat the queues during lockdown. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Village launches final push for new playground

Maya, 8, and Ella Askham, 5, at the Sea Palling playground renovations. Picture: Supplied by Supplied by Sarah Askham

Dominic Cummings ‘will help make government better’, says Norfolk MP

Broadland Conservative MP Jerome Mayhew. Picture: Danielle Booden

Stranded island visitors ignored warning and waded across

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted
Drive 24