Village launches final push for new playground

Maya, 8, and Ella Askham, 5, at the Sea Palling playground renovations. Picture: Supplied by Supplied by Sarah Askham Archant

The youngsters of Sea Palling and surrounding are close to having a refurbished playground.

Russell Tanner from the Sea Palling with Waxham Community Trust and the installation team starting work on the new Sea Palling playground. Picture: Supplied by Sarah Askham Russell Tanner from the Sea Palling with Waxham Community Trust and the installation team starting work on the new Sea Palling playground. Picture: Supplied by Sarah Askham

But organisers have launched an appeal to get them over the final hurdle and raise £1,000 to finish off the project, which has a total cost of around £70,000.

Sarah Askham, volunteer with the Sea Palling With Waxham Community Trust, said reaching the final fundraising goal would be “a fantastic boost to the project”.

She said: “It’ll allow us to work on details like a wonderful sign created by children in the community, improving the dustbin area and more.”

National Lottery Awards for All, North Norfolk District Council’s big society fund, the Paul Bassham Charitable Trust, Geoffrey Watling Charity, Sea Palling and Waxham Parish Council are among the groups that have donated to the playground.

The site will features including a dog creche area, sandpit, zip wire and more.

Ton donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/spf1000.