Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Caravan and chalet owners at a north Norfolk park can now live there all year round as their main or sole residence.

Proposals to vary conditional control for holiday accommodation at Alder Country Park, formerly known as North Walsham Chalet and Caravan Park, in Bacton Road, North Walsham, have been approved.

The previous control allowed 12-month use for holiday accommodation purposes only and required that any occupiers must have their main or sole residence elsewhere.

But they can now use their homes as either 12-month holiday accommodation or residential use, including as a main residence.

Plans submitted by Exclusive Luxury Lodges Ltd were approved, subject to conditions, by North Norfolk District councillors at a meeting on Thursday, April 2.

Another area of the park is also currently subject to the same restrictions. This area is under the same ownership as the application site, but will be considered later.