Full steam ahead for town's Good Neighbour scheme

PUBLISHED: 09:41 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 17 January 2020

A Good Neighbour scheme will be set up in Stalham, after volunteeers met up last year. Picture: Community Action Norfolk

People in a north Norfolk town are being invited to a second get-together to discuss support for lonely and isolated people after a successful first meeting.

Sixteen people gathered in Stalham last November to hear the team from Community Action Norfolk (CAN) explain what a Good Neighbour Scheme involves and how to develop one within their community - and they agreed it would be a huge benefit to their town.

Good Neighbour Schemes are run by local people to provide day-to-day support for others who may need help on a regular or occasional basis.

Following all the positive comments and enthusiasm at the first meeting, CAN will now be hosting another get-together to help the current team of volunteers decide what their Good Neighbour Scheme could offer and how they will go about setting it up. The meeting will be held at 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 29 at Stalham Academy.

