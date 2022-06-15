Promotion

Full fibre is 5x more reliable than part fibre broadband, allowing everyone in the family to be online at once, from homeworking and gaming to running your business or facetiming family - Credit: LightSpeed Broadband

The internet and its endless possibilities – shopping, streaming social media, homeworking and Zooming – we’re relying on it more than ever and often trying to do all the above at the same time, battling for precious bandwidth.

Cue the buffering, then the bickering and if it grinds to a halt it can feel like the end of the world. It’s time for a broadband connection that just works – all the time. No matter how many people are online and no matter what they are doing.

The good news is, LightSpeed Broadband is bringing residents and local businesses in Thetford, Hunstanton, Dereham and Fakenham just that; a future proofed, full fibre broadband connection that just works and without the hefty price tag. It’s what the bigger towns and cities are already getting, but isn’t being delivered to smaller communities crying out for decent internet.

LightSpeed believes these Norfolk towns shouldn’t get left behind, so it’s building a new state-of-the-art network to take residents and businesses from bog-standard buffering broadband, to full fibre gigabit broadband – purpose built for the online lives we all live today, and with the capacity and reliability that any home or small business may need well into the future.

It’s the only broadband you’ll ever need.

So what is full fibre gigabit broadband?

It means the connection to the internet uses fibre optic for the whole of the route into our homes, all the way from the exchange. It’s a seamless, future-proofed connection capable of ultrafast speeds of 1 Gigabit per second (or 1000 Mbps). That’s 23x faster than the part fibre services – which use copper for the last part of the connection – available in the East of England.

FTTP (fibre to the premises) or full fibre uses a fibre optic cable to connect without using any copper cable - Credit: LightSpeed Broadband

FTTC (fibre to the cabinet) uses a faster fibre optic cable to the cabinet, but then copper cable from there to the house - Credit: LightSpeed Broadband

It’s not just about speed. Most of us don’t know what speed we get or what we need, it’s reliability that counts and full fibre is 5x more reliable than part fibre broadband. It’s smooth and stable so all the important things you do online become a breeze, from homeworking and gaming to running your business or facetiming family.

You can do what you want online, when you want, with as many people as you want. No drama. No bickering. No buffering. Plus full fibre is not affected by the weather and it’s kinder to the environment, too.

Lightspeed Broadband is providing full fibre gigabit broadband – purpose built for the online lives we all live today - Credit: LightSpeed Broadband

LightSpeed is building its network as quickly and environmentally kindly as possible

You may have seen LightSpeed’s teams in Thetford, Hunstanton, Dereham or Fakenham, busily building the network. Wherever possible, LightSpeed is re-using existing underground infrastructure and telegraph poles; and by using the latest digital tools to plan its network, LightSpeed minimises disruption and increases the speed of deployment.

LightSpeed is committed to supporting local communities and to the environment, so at every opportunity it’s investing in greener, cleaner ways and asking its partners to meet the same high standards.

Keen to be part of it?

Visit the website at lightspeed.co.uk to register and the LightSpeed Broadband team will keep you updated with the progress.