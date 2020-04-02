Coronavirus: Friends support hard-working hospital staff during pandemic

Goody parcels are being delivered to staff at North Walsham War Memorial Hospital to give the hard-working team a boost during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are being supplied by the hospital’s Friends support group, which routinely channels public cash donations into buying extras to benefit patients, visitors and staff.

The goodies, ranging from tea and coffee to individual cakes, chocolate and biscuits have been sourced through Trunch Corner Stores in the home village of Friends chairman Keith Jarvis.

After delivering the first parcels, which included a batch of sausage rolls by special request, Mr Jarvis said: “We know these are tough and anxious times for the nursing and support staff at the hospital, and we wanted to play our part in keeping up their strength and morale in the weeks ahead.”

to find out more and how to support the Friends’ work through donations, membership or fundraising, visit www.northwalshamhospitalfriends.org.uk

