'It's not dead but ...' - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

PUBLISHED: 10:44 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:51 18 February 2020

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

John Fielding JohnFielding001@gmail.c

Pub chain J D Wetherspoon may have changed its tune over opening a new pub and restaurant in a Norfolk town.

Wetherspoon first said it wanted to open a pub in the old North Walsham Town Council offices in New Road five years ago.

But no contracts have been exchanged despite the firm consistently saying it wanted to move to the town.

However, following the latest meeting between Wetherspoon and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) last month, the firm failed to repeat the same claim.

Instead, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the matter was now being "discussed internally at Wetherspoon".

The ruling Liberal Democrats at NNDC have been reviewing the building's future, and council leader Sarah Butikofer said: "It's not dead, but it's got to be right for the people of North Walsham, and value for money."

A Facebook group called J D Wetherspoons for North Walsham has nearly 1,000 signatures.

