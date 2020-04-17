Free car parking boost for shoppers during lockdown

Free car parking will be available at CT Baker Budgens of Holt during the lockdown.

It comes following the Government’s announcement that the lockdown will continue for another three weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jane Gurney-Read, chairman and managing director of CT Baker Group, said: “We have implemented a number of measures to ensure our staff and customers can adhere to social distancing, which includes limiting numbers of people in the store.

“As a result, some customers may find themselves queuing, and therefore we don’t want them to be worrying about their parking ticket expiring if they are unable to return to their car quickly.

“We recognise that many of our shoppers are helping out others, so we wanted to do something that would make shopping just that little bit easier.”

The two payment machines in the car park have been covered and have notices attached to them.

