Praise for retiring controller who kept an eye on Norfolk's coast

Published: 2:41 PM September 21, 2021

A presentation was held for outgoing Happisburgh Coast Watch controller Fred Rendell, pictured here with wife May, with leaving gifts at a presentation held at Hickling - Credit: John Fairclough

The controller of Happisburgh Coast Watch is retiring after after almost 15 years of helping keep the area safe.

Fred Rendell, 86, is stepping down after joining the Coast Watch in 2008 and serving as controller for about half that time.

The coast watch has a lookout station at Cart Gap which is manned by volunteers every day of the year - keeping an eye out for people, vessels and animals in distress.

John Fairclough, the group's secretary, said a presentation was held for Mr Rendell at Hickling Parish Hall.

Mr Fairclough said: "During his time he oversaw the move from the top of the cliffs in Happisburgh to Cart Gap. The coast watch relies on fundraising and donations - it requires about £2,000 a year, and Mr Rendell has been extremely adept at raising that money and allowing the whole enterprise to keep going."

Fred Rendell, pictured in his role as Happisburgh Coast Watch chairman and station controller in 2014. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The Coast Watch is part of the Sea Safety Group (SSG), itself allied to the Coastguard, and is always in need of more volunteers, call 01692 584135 to find out more.