Former volunteer now on receiving end of community spirit

PUBLISHED: 09:32 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 11 June 2020

Margaret Mildwater, 90, with Liz Ward, left, from Aylsham Care Trust. Picture: ACT

Archant

A 90-year-old former volunteer with Aylsham Care Trust (ACT) is now receiving help in return during the coronavirus lockdown.

Margaret Mildwater and husband Roy became active members of the community when they moved to Aylsham and set up the drop-in coffee mornings in the town hall.

She ran the sessions for 20 years and also became a valuable member of the lunch club team, serving hot meals to people in need.

Jane Bishop, central services manager at ACT, said: “We are now taking lunches to those who need them during the pandemic.

“Having been a volunteer for so many years, Margaret is now on the receiving end of ACT services and having lunch delivered.”

ACT staff and volunteers deliver over 200 lunches and afternoon teas every week. The charity is also delivering shopping and prescriptions, providing medical transport, telephone welfare support and personal care services.

