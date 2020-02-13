Search

24-bed former care home fails to sell at auction

PUBLISHED: 09:27 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 13 February 2020

Sunnymeade in Buxton, after it reopened as a guesthouse in late 2019. It failed to sell at auction. Picture: David Bale

Archant

A 24-bedroom former care home in north Norfolk failed to sell at auction.

Sunnymeade in Crown Road, Buxton, went under the hammer at Auction House East Anglia's sale at Dunston Hall Hotel on Wednesday, February 12, soon after it reopened as a guest house.

With a guide price of £700,000 bids during the auction reached £747,000. But the auctioneer said it could not be sold at that price, and later added: "We are talking with the vendor. We have had bids post auction but not enough to tempt them. Hopefully, we will get it over the line in the next few days."

The building dates back to 1895 and Sunnymeade is its original name.

It was converted to a care home in 1985, but that facility shut suddenly in August last year. The owners then decided to close it down, and it reopened as a guest house in November last year. 

