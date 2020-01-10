Former hotel on coast being turned into large family home

Work is ongoing at the former Overstrand Court Hotel. Owner Colin Davey, his partner Leann Binns, both on left, and other workers on site. Pictures: David Bale Archant

A former hotel on the north Norfolk coast is being converted into an 11-bedroom large family home.

The former Overstrand Court Hotel in High Street, which is siuated close to the sea, was bought at auction by Colin Davey. He's working with partner Leann Binns on refurbishing the property.

He said: "We are turning it into an 11-bedroom house and hope to be finished by March or April."

The magnificent old building was built in 1903 at a time when Overstrand was very much an elegant coastal destination.

It was originally designed as a private residence and it became a convalescence home after the First World War.

It then became a gentlemen's finishing school before being requisitioned for army use in the Second World War.

The property first opened as a hotel in the 1950s and remained as such until the 1980s, when it became a bed and breakfast operation.