Former greengrocer’s could become pizza restaurant

A former greengrocer’s in Sheringham could become a pizza restaurant and “bring new energy to the high street”.

Hastings closed down in June 2019 after trading for more than 100 years in the town.

An application has been submitted to determine if prior approval is required for a proposed change of use at the High Street site from shop to cafe.

Benjamin Stubbs, from Kelling, said in the application that he wants to “convert a greengrocer’s shop into a pizza restaurant”.

He continued: “The property has been empty for several months, and is in such a prominent position in the town, we know most residents would welcome a business going in to the property. There are a few empty properties on this part of the street and will make good use of a prominent position within the town centre. It would bring new energy to the high street.”

