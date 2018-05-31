Search

Advanced search

Updated

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:31 17 December 2019

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A hotel director is appealing after an employment tribunal ordered his firm to pay £36,494.38 to a former chambermaid in a case of unfair dismissal.

Dormy House Hotel in West Runton, where the chambermaid worked before her dismissal. Picture: Google MapsDormy House Hotel in West Runton, where the chambermaid worked before her dismissal. Picture: Google Maps

Wendy Boyle worked at the Dormy House Hotel in West Runton, near Cromer, from September 1, 2015 until her dismissal on February 5, 2018.

An employment tribunal in Norwich on November 7 heard that the then 60-year-old was dismissed because Steve Brundle, a director of North Norfolk Ltd, which owns the hotel, told staff she had "dementia or Alzheimer's".

The court heard that Mr Brundle had taken over the hotel in early February 2018.

Mr Brundle told Mrs Boyle that there "was no need for a chambermaid as he was going to concentrate on the restaurant business". However, an advertisement appeared shortly thereafter for a housekeeper at the hotel.

The tribunal was told that "Mr Brundle had also informed some of the staff and indeed, the claimant's solicitor, that he perceived that she had dementia or Alzheimer's and that seems to have had a great bearing on the claimant's dismissal. In fact, the reason for the claimant's dismissal.

"That clearly would have been very upsetting and distressing for the claimant to learn when she was informed of this by her daughter".

You may also want to watch:

The firm had been ordered to pay £25,365.50 to the claimant in April 2019. But, as it had not complied with regulations since then, it was ordered to pay further awards amounting to £11,128.88, including legal costs, in November.

The tribunal found that Mrs Boyle had been automatically unfairly dismissed pursuant to Regulation 7 of the Transfer of Undertakings Protection of Employment Regulations 2006 and unfairly dismissed pursuant to the Employment Rights Act 1996.

It also ruled that she had been subject to perceived direct discrimination, namely disability, pursuant to Section 13 of the Equality Act 2010.

Mr Brundle did not wish to comment, as he said it was "subject to an appeal".

He was previously landlord at the Golden Fleece at Wells Quay, which he sold on January 27, 2018, before he bought the Dormy House Hotel.

Mrs Boyle's niece Laura said: "It has been a two-year battle to get my mum's name cleared, having been sacked for having dementia.

"My mother does not have dementia. Mr Brundle sacked my mum claiming she had some form of dementia. She, however, doesn't, and this was his personal opinion."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New bakery opens in Norfolk village

Polly Quick's new business Siding Yard at Melton Constable. Pic: Siding Yard

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘A tremendous force of positive change’ - Sir Norman Lamb to head mental health trust

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, has been appointed chairman of the South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly. Picture: Paul Chesterton/ Phil Harris

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New bakery opens in Norfolk village

Polly Quick's new business Siding Yard at Melton Constable. Pic: Siding Yard

Sacked former chambermaid wins £36,494 for unfair dismissal

Steve Brundle, pictured, sacked Mrs Boyle, a chambermaid at the Dormy House Hotel. Picture: Matthew Usher.

‘A tremendous force of positive change’ - Sir Norman Lamb to head mental health trust

Norman Lamb, former North Norfolk MP, has been appointed chairman of the South London and Maudsley Foundation Trust. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Town aims for coach friendly status for economy boost

Cromer Town Council are hoping to speak to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about the possibility of the town becoming coach friendly. Picture: Paul Chesterton/ Phil Harris

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Rural villages to be added to Mobile Post Office service

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

Seal pup ‘not more than 10 days old’ rescued from road

The Friends of Horsey Seals rescued a seal pup from the road between Waxham and Sea Palling. Picture: Supplied by Anne Marks

Nine-year-old boy with cancer will spend Christmas in hospital

Melanie and Harry Addy when he was first poorly. He will spend Christmas in hospital. Picture: UK Proton Therapy

Payments to councillors to be reviewed at North Norfolk District Council

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists