Footgolf could come to seaside zoo

PUBLISHED: 15:55 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 02 March 2020

Youngsters enjoying pitch and kick footgolf at Eaton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Youngsters enjoying pitch and kick footgolf at Eaton Park. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It's one of the fastest growing sports in the UK, and visitors to a zoo may soon be able to enjoy a game of footgolf as well.

The Cromer-based Pike Partnership has applied for a change of use on land at Ropers Meadow, east of Hall Road, on land now used for grazing, near Amazona Zoo.

Footgolf, which combines the two sports, is a precision game where players kick a football into a cup in as few shots as possible.

In a design and access statement, it says: "The proposal is to landscape the site, with minimal intervention, to create a footgolf course for tourists and locals during the summer months.

"Participants will park and pay at the main Amazona reception. It is envisaged also that there will be some crossover with visitors enjoying both attractions. The opening hours will coincide with the zoo, 10am to 5pm."

