Folk music festival postponed following Queen's death

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:57 AM September 12, 2022
Musician Richard Digance, who was to perform at the Folk on the Stand festival in Overstrand.

Musician Richard Digance, who was to perform at the Folk on the Stand festival in Overstrand. - Credit: Archant

A folk music festival planned for this weekend has been postponed in the wake of the Queen's death. 

Scott Butler, producer of Folk on the Strand in Overstrand, said the event to run from Friday to Sunday (September 16-18) would be held at a later date instead. 

Mr Butler said: "After due consideration, and talks with various artists and audience members, as a mark of respect regarding the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, have decided to postpone this year's production of Folk on the Strand.

"Thank you for your understanding."

The festival was to feature musicians including The Voice semi-finalist Sally Barker, Marion Fleetwood and Gregg Cave of folk rock band TRADarrr, Richard Digance and Gerry Colvin.

Norfolk-based acts including Kevan Taplin, the Browns, Joe and Mary, Anto Morra and the Shackleton Trio and Rattlebox were also due to perform. 

Mr Butler said anyone with questions should contact him via the Folk on the Pier website at www.folkonthepier.co.uk.

