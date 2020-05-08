Search

Hospital staff given flowers as thanks amid coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 14:23 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:23 08 May 2020

North Walsham War Memorial Hospital staff receiving the floral gifts from Daniels Transport and The Florist Shop, Wroxham. Pictures: submitted by the Hospital Friends

North Walsham War Memorial Hospital staff receiving the floral gifts from Daniels Transport and The Florist Shop, Wroxham. Pictures: submitted by the Hospital Friends

Archant

Fifty bouquets of flowers were delivered to hospital staff as a thank you for their work during the coronavirus crisis.

Ward sister Kerry Howarth with the floral gifts. Pictures: submitted by the Hospital FriendsWard sister Kerry Howarth with the floral gifts. Pictures: submitted by the Hospital Friends

They were donated to North Walsham’s War Memorial Hospital by town haulage firm Daniels Transport and The Florist Shop at Wroxham, which doubled the size of the original £500 order as its contribution.

It was the idea of Charlotte and Ben Daniels, whose mother Binni Thurtle and aunt Carrie Moore are health care assistants at the unit.

The 24-bed hospital has been expanded to help cope with increased demand during the crisis by converting a day room into a four-bed temporary ward.

Miss Daniels said: “We have seen the Norfolk and Norwich getting gifts and felt our hospital needed some recognition too – because staff there are dealing with coronavirus patients, and are finding it tough at times.

North Walsham War Memorial Hospital received floral gifts from Daniels Transport and The Florist Shop, Wroxham. Pictures: Submitted by the Hospital FriendsNorth Walsham War Memorial Hospital received floral gifts from Daniels Transport and The Florist Shop, Wroxham. Pictures: Submitted by the Hospital Friends

“We thought it would be nice to send the nursing, cleaning and kitchen staff on the wards flowers to let them know people value their work.”

Her brother, and father John Daniels, delivered the gifts, helped by Andrew Rushmer and Ray Martin from the Florist Shop, which is run by Rachel Pegg.

Ward sister Kerry Howarth said: “The staff are thrilled with the flowers. They are working so hard in full personal protective equipment (PPE), and know people are thinking of them, but this gift is a real boost.”

MORE: Norfolk chef swaps Michelin-starred restaurant for hospital kitchen

The hospital’s Friends group is spending hundreds of pounds of donated cash to provide weekly goody parcels of food, drink, snacks and treats to support the staff.

Friends chairman Keith Jarvis added: “Our town hospital is really valued by the community in normal times – but during this crisis the amount of support being shown from businesses and families really proves how much the staff’s hard work and care is appreciated.”

Goody boxes were also delivered from the Happisburgh Road stores, and hot meals were donated by the Labone Indian restaurant. Several people also used sewing machines to make uniform laundry bags and headbands.

The Norfolk Community Health and Care Trust has also provided wellbeing packs including snacks, ready meals, drinks and hand cream.

