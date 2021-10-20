'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out

Published: 4:13 PM October 20, 2021

Inset: Rachel Beard, left, and her wife, Clare, whose home in Northrepps was flooded due to heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

A north Norfolk woman has told of her devastation after her house flooded following heavy rain.

Racheal Beard, 50, and her wife Clare, have had to temporarily move out of their house in Bull's Lane, Northrepps, because their ground floor rooms were left under two inches of water after torrential rain on Wednesday morning.

Mrs Beard, who is now staying with her mum, said: "It was like a river running down the road. Insurance is coming out tomorrow to assess the damage but, honestly, I don't even know where you would start. It's devastating - I don't think it has really sunk in yet."

Mrs Beard said several of her neighbours had also been left with inches of water in their homes, which she put down to poor drainage of water coming off the fields.

Flooding at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps, after heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

Flooding at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps, after heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

She said one neighbour who had lived there for 20 years had never experienced such flooding, and people who were staying in two of the homes used as holiday lets had been forced to leave.

Mrs Beard, who paints fine art as a hobby, said: "The floor is all lifted up in the lounge, and there's about an inch of silt sitting over everything. A few of my paintings have been damaged and there's mud all over everything.

Artwork damaged by flood waters at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

Flood damage at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

"My Christmas decorations have been damaged which is heartbreaking for me because I love Christmas.

"We've just had our garden landscaped and that was under 2ft of water as well. It's quite devastating. The water had nowhere else to go."

Mrs Beard said she wanted to thank everyone who had offered support.

"Our village is lovely and we've had so many offers of help," she said.

Other parts of north Norfolk which saw flooding included Holt Road in Sheringham and Cromwell Road and Church Street in Cromer.

Environment Agency flood alerts remain in place for parts of north and north-west Norfolk, including along the River Bure, Spixworth Beck and surrounding Becks, the River Mun at Mundesley, the River Glaven through Hunworth, Thornage and Letheringsett and the north Norfolk coast from East Cley to Kelling Hard.

Flooding at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps, after heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

Flooding at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps, after heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

Flooding at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps, after heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

Flooding at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps, after heavy rain on October 20. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard

Flood damage at Rachel Beard's home in Northrepps. - Credit: Supplied by Rachel Beard



