Bid to change use of north Norfolk B&B to residential home
- Credit: Google
A north Norfolk B&B sharing the same name as an American TV show could close under new plans.
For guests thinking of making a booking at Flintstones, a guesthouse in Wiveton, it might be a case of 'Yabba Dabba Don't', as plans have been submitted to revert the premises to residential use.
A document supporting the proposal states the applicants are the son and daughter of Mr and Mrs Ormerod who purchased the land in 1963 and built the bungalow in 1964.
In 1989, planning permission was granted for using the property as a guesthouse.
The house was used in that fashion until 1999.
The document states the applicants reopened the house as bed and breakfast for two of the six bedrooms from June 2019 until recently.
The house is being sold and the new purchasers do not wish to continue with B&B use, it says.
North Norfolk District Council will decide on the bid by March 4.