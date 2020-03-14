Five Norfolk attractions named in national visitor experience awards

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little with the venue's chairman and co-founder Tim Groves. The seafront museum has won a VisitEngland Hidden Gem visitor experience award for the second consecutive time. Photo: Karen Bethell Archant

Five Norfolk attractions have been recognised for the outstanding quality of visitor experience they offer, in an annual awards scheme run by a national tourism organisation.

VisitEngland award-winner Holkham Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Now in their fifth year, the VisitEngland Visitor Attractions Accolades aim to highlight all aspects of the visitor experience, scoring attractions based on a range of criteria.

Norfolk winners were Holkham Hall, which won a Gold award; Sheringham Museum, which won its second Hidden Gem award; Broads Tours, and RSOB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve, which won Welcome awards, and Cromer's RNLI Henry Blogg Museum, which won a Best Told Story award.

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little said the VisitEngland award paid tribute to the hard work and dedication of the venue's team of staff, trustees and volunteers.

She added: 'What was wonderful was that the assessor noticed every single change we had made and she couldn't have been more complimentary, which was a huge boost for everyone.'

Broads Tours at Wroxham. Photo: ANTONY KELLY