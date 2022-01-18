Two rescued from sinking fishing boat
- Credit: RNLI/Fred Whitaker
A sinking boat was rescued by a lifeboat crew off the coast of Wells.
Wells RNLI was called to the aid of a 38-foot fishing boat on January 17. There was two crew onboard and the boat was disabled and taking on water.
The fishing vessel had been towed by another fishing vessel from its home port of King's Lynn, leaving on the morning tide for Wells. The vessel was scheduled to have its propeller shaft repaired.
When the vessel approached the Wells fairway the harbour supply tender attempted to help. But the sea conditions made bringing the boat into the harbour unsafe and challenging.
The Wells RNLI all-weather lifeboat launched out of the harbour channel and to sea. The crew decided to rig a tow, which was deemed the safest way to help casualties.
The tow was secured and the lifeboat made its way back to Wells Harbour. Once in calmer waters, the tow was shortened and the vessel safely moored.
The lifeboat returned to the station.
