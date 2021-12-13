News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

More than 2,000 people flock to new leisure centre in its first week

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 10:13 AM December 13, 2021
Customers queueing up at The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham.

Customers queueing up at The Reef, a new £12.7m leisure centre in Sheringham. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Nearly 2,500 people visited a new £12.7m leisure centre in its first week open on the north Norfolk coast.

The Reef, on Weybourne Road in Sheringham, opened on November 30.

Customers were queueing before 7am and in its first seven days, 2,437 people visited the new centre, which is run by Everyone Active on behalf of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

Rob Young, assistant director for sustainable growth at North Norfolk District Council.

The new six-lane, 25m swimming pool at The Reef in Sheringham. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The swimming facilities were used nearly 1,000 times.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active's contract manager, said: "We are delighted to see so many people already enjoying The Reef and experiencing the wide range of activities on offer.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Everyone Active outside the Reef in Sheringahm.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Everyone Active outside the Reef in Sheringahm. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received from customers and it's been a great start to life for the centre.

"We are really positive that we can grow our membership numbers over the coming months and that people from across the community will continue to use this fantastic facility," he added.

NNDC invested nearly £11m in the project, alongside a £1m grant from Sport England's strategic facilities fund.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide
  2. 2 Police to escort 25-metre long boat mould through north Norfolk
  3. 3 'I want to move' - Man left terrified after huge Norfolk cliff slide
  1. 4 7 of the best coastal winter walks in Norfolk
  2. 5 Injuries reported after two-car crash on the A148
  3. 6 More than 2,000 people flock to new leisure centre in its first week
  4. 7 All you need to know ahead of the Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks 2022
  5. 8 Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
  6. 9 Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach
  7. 10 Enquiries continue into death of man after fight near Norfolk pub

The centre boasts a six-lane, 25m main pool, learner pool with adjustable depth floor, splash pad, gym, dance studio, cycling studio and cafe.

Karl Read, NNDC's leisure and locality services manger, said: "The council is immensely proud of The Reef leisure centre, which is our largest-ever capital construction project.

"The facility has been specifically designed to meet the needs of residents, while having the versatility to provide an offer to visitors."

Mr Read said they were aiming for 282,000 visits to The Reef each year, which would be an 81pc increase on previous visitor numbers at Splash.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30.

The Reef leisure centre will open in Sheringham on Wednesday, November 30. - Credit: The Reef

The 25m main pool is built to Sport England standards and supports a range of aquatic activities from competitive swimming events to inflatable play sessions for children, which are due to be added in the near future.

The main pool is accessible via shallow steps with an assisting handrail and a poolpod for pool users who require a wheelchair.

The poolpod is supported by a wheelchair storage zone near the Changing Places facility and a dedicated pool-side wheelchair for disabled users to transfer to, which is compatible with the poolpod.




Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Einstein on Roughton Heath, September 1933. Left to right: Margery Howard, Einstein,

New book reveals how Albert Einstein's stay in Norfolk may have saved...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

Norfolk Live News

Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Laura Fulcher, 38, from Holt

Woman says symptom diary could 'save lives' after wait for cancer diagnosis

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Hotel owners in north Norfolk

'We were braced for cancellations' - Hotel bosses on emergence of Omicron

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon