First McDonald's restaurant on north Norfolk coast step closer

This is how a new McDonald's in Cromer could look. Pictures: NNDC Planning documents/ McDonald's Archant

Plans for a McDonald's restaurant in Cromer could be fast-tracked if no objections are raised.

Proposals were submitted last year by Central England Co-op to erect the new restaurant on the wider Co-operative Foodstore site, in Middlebrook Way, next to Holt Road.

Revised plans were backed by the town council late last year and Cromer town, district and county councillor Tim Adams said he had no objections to the current application.

He said: "I'm quite happy with what I see from McDonald's at the moment. If neither myself nor the other Cromer Town councillor on North Norfolk District Council, Andreas Yiasimi calls it in to the council, then it won't go to planning committee for approval. It could be approved under the district council's delegated powers."

Mr Yiasimi was unavailable for comment. A McDonald's spokesman said: "There isn't much of an update. We should hopefully know more next week."