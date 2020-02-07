Search

First look at how 'Weeping Window' display of ceramic poppies will look

PUBLISHED: 15:34 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:34 07 February 2020

This is how the 'Weeping Window' poppy display in Cromer parish church will look. Pictures: Cromer Town Council

This is how the 'Weeping Window' poppy display in Cromer parish church will look. Pictures: Cromer Town Council

Archant

This is how a display of about 4,500 ceramic poppies will look in a north Norfolk church, as part of the VE-Day75 commemorations.

"'Weeping Window"' poppies for the VE-Day75 commemorations will be on sale again in Cromer on February 15. Pictures: David Pritchard

The 'weeping window' display at Cromer parish church was inspired by a similar installation at the Tower of London in 2014.

The display will be part of three days of commemorations from May 8 to 10, which is being organised by the town council in partnership with town businesses, organisations and volunteers.

Poppies will be again be available to reserve or buy at Cromer Town Council's North Lodge Park offices on Saturday, February 15, from 10am to 2pm.

“'Weeping Window”' poppies for the VE-Day75 commemorations will be on sale again in Cromer on February 15. Pictures: David Pritchard“'Weeping Window”' poppies for the VE-Day75 commemorations will be on sale again in Cromer on February 15. Pictures: David Pritchard

Once the display has been dismantled, purchasers will be able to collect their poppy from the church on May 14.

The poppies have been created by Sue Brown of the Sticky Earth Café in Cromer along with a team of volunteers. Poppies are available priced at £20, £15 and £5 each.

Topic Tags:

