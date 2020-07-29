Search

Dog boutique to mark first anniversary

PUBLISHED: 08:18 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:18 29 July 2020

Woofers and Barkers of Holt are about to mark their first anniversary. Picture: Supplied by Woofers and Barkers

A Holt dog boutique is planning to mark its first anniversary by offering special treats for four-legged friends.

Woofers and Barkers in High Street will have dog ice-cream, a dog birthday cake, Pawsecco and Champaws on offer on Saturday, August 1, as well as an artist drawing caricatures of canine customers.

Martin Allan, who runs the store with Sarah Williamson, said: “Clearly there are serious challenges affecting retailers in the UK however we have been delighted with the response of customers to our business within dog-friendly Norfolk and beyond. Holt as a town has a unique offering of independent retailers and is starting to return to business as usual with more tourist traffic due to the pandemic and increased staycations in the UK.”

A new Makers’ Market has started in Holt’s town centre every Sunday, with creative products and street food on offer from 11am to 3pm.

