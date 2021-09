Published: 10:19 AM September 23, 2021

Fire crews were called to a house blaze on Howlett Close in North Walsham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters have been on the scene of a house fire in North Walsham this morning.

Crews were called to the incident at 8.41am after a fire broke out in a kitchen in Howlett Close in the town.

Two teams from North Walsham and Mundesley used hand appliances to extinguish the fire, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

Fire engines left the scene at 9.02am.