Fire officer helps to rescue cat stuck between warehouse walls

Hempstead Road in Holt, where the cat was rescued. - Credit: Google Maps

A fire officer and warehouse workers have rescued a cat which managed to get itself lodged between two walls on a north Norfolk industrial estate.

The officer was called to the warehouse on Hempstead Road in Holt, at about 10.30am today (Wednesday, March 23), where they helped the building's owner and staff on the site to free the cat from between two outdoor walls.

Bricks on the building had at be removed in order to release the feline which had become wedged in.

The animal was eventually freed and crews left the scene at about 11.42am.