News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Fire officer helps to rescue cat stuck between warehouse walls

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:04 PM March 23, 2022
Hempstead Road in Holt, where the cat was rescued.

Hempstead Road in Holt, where the cat was rescued. - Credit: Google Maps

A fire officer and warehouse workers have rescued a cat which managed to get itself lodged between two walls on a north Norfolk industrial estate.

The officer was called to the warehouse on Hempstead Road in Holt, at about 10.30am today (Wednesday, March 23), where they helped the building's owner and staff on the site to free the cat from between two outdoor walls.

Bricks on the building had at be removed in order to release the feline which had become wedged in.

The animal was eventually freed and crews left the scene at about 11.42am.

Norfolk Live News
Holt News

Don't Miss

Hunstanton Beach

Norfolk Live News

Crowds flock to Norfolk's beaches for first of spring sun

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Beautiful-Wells-harbour--Pictu

Could Southwold's approach to second homes work in north Norfolk?

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The funeral procession of Mike Harmer passes through North Walsham

Funeral of local legend brings town to standstill

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham High Street food festival

Street food festival coming to Sheringham this spring

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon