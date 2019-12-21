Search

Man in critical condition after house fire near Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 15:37 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 21 December 2019

There was a fire in Norwich Road, Northrepps, overnight. Picture: Supplied

A man in his 70s is in a critical condition following a fire at a home near the north Norfolk coast overnight.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a property off Norwich Road in Northrepps, just south of Cromer. Picture: Google StreetViewEmergency services were called to a fire at a property off Norwich Road in Northrepps, just south of Cromer. Picture: Google StreetView

Crews from Cromer, Sheringham and North Walsham stations were at the blaze off Norwich Road in Northrepps, after being called out at 11.44pm on Friday, December 20.

Detective Sergeant Dave McCormack there were two people in their 70s at the address, and they were both taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

Det Sgt McCormack said: "There were two occupants there.

"One remains critically ill and Norfolk Constabulary and Norfolk Fire and Rescue continue to make investigations into the incident."

Crews wore breathing apparatus and used main jets and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Thermal image cameras were also used to check for hotspots within the building. Fire crews were on the scene until 1.01am.

