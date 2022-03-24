Large heathland blaze breaks out in Cromer

Fire crews tackled a large blaze in Cromer last night.

Three pumps from Cromer, Holt and Sheringham attended the fire in an area of heathland in Howards Hill, Cromer, just after 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 23.

Neighbours reported seeing large flames and the smell of burning during the incident.

Crews used hose reel jets and hand appliances to extinguish the flames.

No one is believed to have been injured and no damage has been reported.

The fire was extinguished just after 9.10pm but firefighters remained on scene until 10.45pm.