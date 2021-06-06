'There's nothing left': Workshop burns to the ground in fire

Published: 2:26 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM June 6, 2021

The remains of Ken Weatherly's workshop and studio in Cromer which was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, June 5. - Credit: Archant

A man has told how his workshop and studio "went up like a tinder box" after a welding incident that saw the structure burn to the ground.

No one was injured in the fire on Stevens Road in Cromer on Saturday, June 5, but neighbours had to rush to pull Ken Weatherly out of the building after he tried to put the flames out himself.

Mr Weatherly an artist and builder in his 50s had been carrying out some welding on his campervan when the fire started.

He said he initially thought he had put the fire out, but the flames caught and soon ripped through his workshop which was built from old railway wagons.

Mr Weatherly said after the alarm was raised Cromer Fire Station was unable to attend meaning crews coming from elsewhere via the coast road had to battle tourist traffic to get to the scene.

He said: "Cromer down the road couldn't make it so Sheringham sent crews, they came along the coast road and then the fire hydrant didn't work.

"I thought I might lose a bit of the wall and then at one point I was worried about the bungalow and next door.

"It was awful, I was thinking 'Jesus', just watching it burn."

Mr Weatherly, who has lived on the road for four years said he had been trying to "keep a low profile" but "not anymore" after the fire.

He said: "I've lost all of my tools and sculptures and the camper van. But it wasn't insured because it was an old building, it was all due to come down next year.

"I have lived here for about four years, and they have been there since time in memorium, probably the 1950s. The family that first built the bungalow lived in them for a while."

Looking over the charred remains of his workshop following the fire Mr Weatherly said: "There's nothing left. It's just a case of getting the bulldozer out, picking out what's salvageable and starting to clear it all."

Emergency services were called to Stevens Road at approximately 2.35 pm on June 5 following reports of a building fire.

Crews Sheringham, North Walsham, Aylsham and Mundesley attended the blaze with firefighters battling for almost three hours to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured in the incident.