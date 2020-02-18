Search

Fire breaks out at seaside pub

PUBLISHED: 10:03 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 18 February 2020

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland

Firefighters were called into the centre of Cromer to put out a chimney fire at The Wellington pub.

The crew was called to the venue, at the corner of Garden Street and New Street, at around 9.20am this morning (Tuesday, February 19).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said specialist chimney and smoke clearing equipment was used. The pub's manager said around 9.45am it was a chimney fire which had since been put out.

