Fire breaks out at seaside pub

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland Archant

Firefighters were called into the centre of Cromer to put out a chimney fire at The Wellington pub.

The crew was called to the venue, at the corner of Garden Street and New Street, at around 9.20am this morning (Tuesday, February 19).

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said specialist chimney and smoke clearing equipment was used. The pub's manager said around 9.45am it was a chimney fire which had since been put out.