Here's how you can still bag a spot in Norfolk's first road marathon for 30 years
PUBLISHED: 10:59 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 16 January 2020
Archant Library
Anyone wanting to take part in Norfolk's first full road race marathon in 30 years still has a chance to seal their spot.
Although places for the Mammoth Marathon were sold out weeks ago, organisers will release "a handful" of new places for both the half and full marathon events on Friday (January 17) at 9am.
Around 400 people have already signed up for the full marathon and 600 for the half marathon.
The 26.2 mile race on Sunday, May 17 will start at Sea Palling and wind along the coast to Sheringham, with the half marathon starting from Mundesley.
Organised by North Norfolk District Council in partnership with the North Norfolk Beach Runners, it will be the county's first marathon since the original Norfolk Marathon came to an end in 1990.
There will be a link for registrations on www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/projects/mammoth-marathon
The Big C also have charity places available for the half marathon, see here to apply - fundraise.big-c.co.uk/event/mammoth-marathon