'A deep crisis' - Film highlights troubled waters for fishermen

The Shauls is a short film featuring a fishing family based in Cromer. - Credit: University of East Anglia/Postcode Films

The 'deep crisis' facing Britain's inshore fishing communities is highlighted in a new short film featuring a family from Cromer.

Called The Shauls, the 12-minute piece follows skipper Keith Shaul and his grandsons Jimmy and Josh, who are Cromer crab and lobster fishermen working off the north Norfolk coast.

Produced by University of East Anglia researchers, the film will be launched on Wednesday at an event in parliament, organised by an all-party parliamentary group on fisheries.

Dr Carole White, one of the researchers, said: “Many fishing communities in the UK are facing a crisis in terms of their future.

“The industry is failing to recruit young people to work on fishing boats.

"Despite recent investment, barriers to recruitment remain - particularly for those without family connections in the industry.

"Until these barriers are addressed, we risk losing small scale fisheries from UK coastal communities.”

In the film, Keith Shaul is determined to give his grandsons the skills to make a living as fishermen, while being acutely aware of the increasing challenges to small scale fishing families’ survival.

The film shows them working and relaxing, discussing the issues they face, such as why so few young people today are considering fishing as a profession.

In the film, Keith Shaul says: "When my missus was alive, I'd go to sea, cook and deliver every day. I'd do it on a daily basis because she'd be there dressing the crabs. You're working 24-seven, but you do earn a good living.

"At the moment I think the factory price is £1.40 a kilo. They're buying crabs for as much as between 40p and 60p a kilo from these bigger boats.

"What good is that to the industry? There's so much wrong with the industry and that needs sorting out now to give them the future they deserve."

Near the end of he film, Jimmy Shaul talks about getting his own boat - called the Yellow Star - and starting life as an independent fisherman. It is a move he could have only made with support from his family.

The Shauls was made with Postcode Films between 2018-2021 and funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC) as part of a project called FisherCoast.