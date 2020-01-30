Film-maker planning his second Norfolk-shot movie

Alex Joseph with the cast for his first film, Wrecking Ball, filmed in Cromer last year. He plans to shoot a second film in May. From left, Tabby Foster, Lucy Cooper, Erin Olivia-Read, and Hannah Laresa Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A film-maker is hoping to shoot his second film in Norfolk later this year, but it depends on the success of a fund-raising campaign.

Alex Joseph wrote, produced and directed the all-female buddy film, Wrecking Ball, which was shot in Cromer, Sheringham, Overstrand and Beeston Bump last year.

The film is due for release this summer and he has the rough cut finished.

He said: "I need to clean-up the audio and cut about 10 minutes from its current running time. We will premiere in Norwich in June at Cinema City.

"it was very much a lo-fi, nuts-and-bolts production. The aim with my new film, Best Days, which will be similar in style and tone, is to produce a more complex and bigger budgeted project.

"Shooting over seven days in Cromer this May, Best Days will bring together a talented crew and the rising stars of the future in its cast, with a view to being ready for release this October.

"The making of this character drama is sure to make for a thrilling journey from pre-production to release."

Mr Joseph, who lives near Diss, once lived in New Street, Cromer, and wanted to return to the area to shoot.

Best Days will star Nadia Chloe Rose and Amber Doig-Thorne, plus Erin Read and Lucy Cooper, who starred in the previous film, and newcomers Charlotte Gould and Effy Willis, who will also write the original soundtrack.

Mr Joseph, who graduated with an MA in film and media production from the University of Lincoln, added: "The logline for the film is - Her dream of being her own boss in tatters, Charlotte needs help from two unlikely sources to get it back on track; her flaky and irresponsible sister Olivia, and their uptight, estranged friend Annie."

While Wrecking Ball was self-funded and shot, Mr Joseph said: "The production of Best Days hinges on the success or failure of an Indiegogo campaign."

Wrecking Ball had an entirely female cast, which also included Tabby Foster, Hannah Laresa Smith and Annie Knox. All the actresses had some previous experience whether in theatre or as extras in films.

For more information, visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/best-days-an-indie-feature-film#/