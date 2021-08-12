Film crew told to leave clifftop car park
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A film crew were told to pack up and leave a coastal car park after they reportedly did not have permission to be there.
Dave Mole, chairman of Happisburgh Parish Council, said he was alerted about the presence of the crew at the Happisburgh Community Car Park, which it runs, on Wednesday afternoon and went to investigate.
Mr Mole said: "They claimed to have permission from the lord of the manor to film on the beach and from North Norfolk District Council to film on the clifftop.
"They didn't have permission from the parish council and they were on parish council-leased land".
Mr Mole said he asked them to leave and they had done so by the next morning.
Mr Mole said he didn't know what was being filmed, but Tom Carver, who was at Happisburgh for a swim on Wednesday, said a crew member told him it was for a short film.
Mr Carver, from Norwich, added: "They said they were also going to be filming further around the coast."
*Did you see the film crew in action? If so, please email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk