Boys to face court over chicken shed arson

PUBLISHED: 16:12 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:28 24 July 2020

Two teenage boys from the Aylsham area will face court on arson charges after an incident in nearby Fengate. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Two teenage boys will appear in court following an incident where three old chicken shed were burned down.

The boys, both aged 14 and from the Aylsham area, will appear at Norwich Youth Court on arson charges, on Tuesday, July 28.

The incident happened on Saturday, February 8 in Fengate, south of Aylsham.

The three derelict chicken sheds were all destroyed.

