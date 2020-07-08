Search

Abba-themed farewell for school’s learning support department head

PUBLISHED: 16:35 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:35 08 July 2020

Felicity Watson, who was head of the learning support department at Beeston Hall School in Sheringham, has retired. Pupils and staff put tgether a video rendition of Abba's Mamma Mia to mark her leaving. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Felicity Watson, who was head of the learning support department at Beeston Hall School in Sheringham, has retired. Pupils and staff put tgether a video rendition of Abba's Mamma Mia to mark her leaving. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Archant

The retiring head of a school’s learning support department has been given an Abba-themed send-off.

Felicity Watson, who was head of the learning support department at Beeston Hall School in Sheringham, has retired. Pupils and staff put tgether a video rendition of Abba's Mamma Mia to mark her leaving. Picture: Beeston Hall SchoolFelicity Watson, who was head of the learning support department at Beeston Hall School in Sheringham, has retired. Pupils and staff put tgether a video rendition of Abba's Mamma Mia to mark her leaving. Picture: Beeston Hall School

Felicity ‘Fitty’ Watson was given a “delightful surprise” to find pupils and staff at Beeston Hall School had recorded a version of Mamma Mia in her honour.

Mrs Watson, who has worked at the Sheringham school for four to 13-year-olds for 11 years, said of the video: “It was a complete surprise, very lovely. I was even in on the day they were doing it but I didn’t realise.”

In her time at the school, Mrs Watson and her team have helped scores of children who had anxiety, emotional learning difficulties, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and other obstacles to overcome.

The 62-year-old, who lives in Flitcham, near King’s Lynn, said: “The highlights have been the ‘light bulb moments’ - to see the children not struggling any longer and finding they’ve got the confidence to achieve what they want to achieve. That support is very central to the school. We get to know the children very well and they get to know us, too.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Watson was given a Tatler magazine ‘unsung hero’ award last year, which she said was an honour that recognised not only her achievements, but the work of special educational needs co-ordinators (SENCos) across the country.

MORE: ‘They’re Still Standing’- Rendition of the Rocketman’s classic proves a hit

She said she and her husband Patrick planned to keep active in their retirement, but were staying in Norfolk. Mrs Watson said they both planned to continue their own education by undertaking courses, and would remain involved with their church at Terrington St Clement.

Their three children attended Beeston Hall, so Mrs Watson has been involved with the school since 1994.

She has also worked in London and Devon, and lived abroad during her husband’s career in the armed forces.

Fred de Falbe, headmaster, said: ‘Mrs Watson will be much missed not only by the children but also by the entire school family.

“Although the video is fun and lighthearted, its message is wholly sincere. It is difficult to express the extent of our gratitude to Mrs Watson and there will be countless pupils, from this year and years gone by, who will fondly remember the time she invested in their own development.

“Hopefully our parting gift will be a lifelong reminder that we will always sing her praises.”

