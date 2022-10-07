Fresh look for village sign after restoration works

Felbrigg Parish Council chairman Denis Connelly with fellow councillor Teresa Swift at the unveiling of the new sign. - Credit: Supplied by Fiona Davies

The village sign in Felbrigg is standing proud once again after a restoration project.

Fiona Davies, who lives locally and has been restoring village signs for 12 years, undertook the work after being contacted by the parish council.

She said: "The middle sill had to be replaced as it was completely rotten. All the remaining wood was grey with age, but with wood reviver, a good sand and some TLC, there was a beautiful piece of wood underneath.

The Felbrigg village sign before its restoration. - Credit: Supplied by Fiona Davies

"Once oiled it looked almost like a new sign. I've got to say it's one of my best restorations in the last 12 years."

The parish council paid for around half of the restoration, while village resident Adam Rounce, who runs the East Coast Motor Company in Cromer, donated funds for the other half.

The sign depicts the village's landmark National Trust property Felbrigg Hall as well as a copy a of depiction of Sir Symon de Felbrigg - a standard bearer to King Richard II.

It also shows a sprig of oak representing the trust as well as Felbrigg's woods, and a ram which symbolises local livestock breeding and Weaver's Way.