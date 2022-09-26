Climate change blamed for flooding at historic National Trust hall

Scaffolding in Felbrigg Hall's great hall, which was but up after flood damage in a storm of September 8. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Hundreds of historic books had to be rescued after sustaining damage from flooding at Felbrigg Hall, in what has been called a consequence of climate change.

On September 8 the Nation Trust-owned hall near Cromer had a short spell of heavy rainfall, which overwhelmed the guttering above the library.

A spokesperson said: "Climate change is the single biggest threat to the places in our care and periods of heavy rainfall will only increase the pressures on our historic guttering.

"A team of 15 staff from across the estate sprang into action, to move and save hundreds of books, as water entered the library and then the great hall below."

Felbrigg Hall, near Cromer. - Credit: Submitted

Furniture also had to be removed from the library and great hall to protect it from water damage. This furniture is now in other rooms at the house while the flooring dries out.

Curtains were removed from the great hall and a wind tunnel has been created in the house's large exhibition room to dry them out.

A pelmet - a framework above a window - has been taken from the great hall to the Trust's textile conservation studio at Blickling, where it can dry out and any staining can be removed.

The spokesperson added: "Repairs are already being made to the roof and gutter.

"The house remains open to visitors, however the library remains closed for the time being, to keep the environment controlled whilst it dries out fully.

"We’re monitoring humidity levels in the room, which are currently holding steady, but if they start to increase we’ll need to remove the wider book collection from the library, as they would be at risk of mould damage."

Some of the books will be ready to return to their place next month if conditions are suitable, but about 300 will be left to dry out in the book room for at least another six months to ensure there is no danger of mould.

The National Trust has called for more action to be taken to tackle climate change, which it has identified as the biggest single threat to its properties.

Felbrigg Hall welcomed 107,359 in the 2021/22 financial year, an increase from 78,187 in the previous 12 months.