Theatre group offers 'takeaway' amid survival fight

Published: 4:22 PM May 27, 2021

fEAST Theatre is offering audio downloads of its production of The Canada Boys. - Credit: Supplied by fEAST Theatre

A Norfolk drama group has launched "the theatrical equivalent of a takeaway meal" to help it survive.

fEAST Theatre has produced an audio version of the much-loved play The Canada Boys - a show it had planned to tour with in 2020 before the pandemic put everything off.

Dawn Finnerty, fEAST's artistic director, said things were looking precarious for the group and they needed support in order to stay afloat.

She said: "We are appealing to our friends, supporters and audiences across the eastern region and beyond to help fEAST Theatre and give us a fighting chance to survive but we’re not just asking for a handout.

"Set in Norwich in the shadow of the First World War, The Canada Boys is a funny, sad and thought-provoking play which resonates with Norfolk voices and locations."

In March last year fEAST had been looking forward to its busiest ever year, with three Arts Council-funded regional tours involving more than 60 performances in packed-out theatres, schools and village halls across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Ms Finnerty said: "As one of the region’s most popular and successful touring theatre companies we had every reason to believe that 2020 would be a great year.

"And then, well we all know what happened next.

"Now in 2021 we’re about to start touring again but despite the fact that we have three high quality productions ready to take on the road productions fEAST is facing an uncertain future as it’s almost certain that we will be playing to Covid-safe restricted audiences for the foreseeable future.

"Arts Council funding covers some of our production costs but in order to be financially viable we need to play to capacity audiences and so, as things stand, our future is starting to look extremely precarious."

Both episodes of The Canada Boys can be downloaded for £10.

Ms Finnerty said: "The Canada Boys audio production is the theatrical equivalent of a takeaway.

"We hope that you will support this appeal and help us to carry on ‘bringing original and vibrant theatre to our region."

To download the play, visit www.hea-r.me/canada-boys.