Spanish chambermaid shakes things up in play set in Cromer

Published: 11:58 AM September 2, 2021

Nothing will be the same again when an eccentric Spanish chambermaid arrives at a Cromer hotel, in a play coming to the region.

The theatre group fEAST is touring with the original production called Rosa Mendoza, written by the group's founder Rob John, who lives near Antingham.

From left, Robin McLoughlin and Dawn Finnerty play Keith and Pam Dawson and Katie Anna Whiting who plays the title character in an upcoming fEAST Theatre production, Rosa Mendoza. - Credit: fEAST Theatre

Mr John said he had "no idea" how the story would end when he started putting pen to paper.

"Every time I felt I was reaching a conclusion real life events disrupted my plans and forced me to take the story a bit further," he said.

"Writing a play set in the present is exciting but also quite challenging because every day history changes right in front of your eyes."

The drama opens in February 2016 and features Keith and Pamela Dawson (played by Robin McLoughlin and Dawn Finnerty), owners of the award-winning Poppyland Guest House, who promise their guests a traditional British holiday.

But when the couple find themselves struggling to recruit British staff, they take on the free-spirited Rosa Mendoza (played by Katie Anna Whiting) from Andalusia, a woman with dubious qualifications and a colourful past.

The play explores their explosive triangular relationship over four tumultuous years.

Dawn Finnerty, fEAST's artistic director, said: "Although this play is essentially an examination of the relationship between three complex characters it also forces us to re-examine the relationship between the UK and our neighbours.

"The play is funny, thought-provoking, full of surprises and it’s all set against the rapidly changing events of the past five years. It really is a dark comedy for our times."

Performances dates of Rosa Mendoza include: Wells Maltings on October 8-9; Seagull Theatre, Lowestoft on October 14; The Cut, Halesworth on October 15; Sedgeford Village Hall on October 16.

There will also be performances at Old Buckenham Village Hall Box on October 17; Beccles Public Hall and Theatre on October 19; The Garage in Norwich on October 21; Sheringham Little Theatre on October 22; St Georges, Great Yarmouth on October 23 and Aylsham Town Hall on October 27-28; Westacre Theatre on October 29 and Southwold Arts Centre on October 30.

Visit feasttheatre.com to see details of more dates and locations on the tour.