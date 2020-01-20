Search

Advanced search

Family 'overwhelmed' by community support for youngster with inoperable brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 12:01 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 20 January 2020

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, who will be running the Brighton Marathon in April to raise cash for his 'superhero' son. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, who will be running the Brighton Marathon in April to raise cash for his 'superhero' son. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

When six-year-old Benny Pitcher was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour nine months ago, his parents, Kevin and Julie, felt as though their world had come to an end.

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with mum Julie and dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSix-year-old Benny Pitcher with mum Julie and dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

But they say that, thanks to "unbreakable" family ties, and "overwhelming" support from the community, they have found the strength to remain positive and are determined to keep life as normal as possible for Benny and his three siblings.

Mr and Mrs Pitcher, who live at East Runton, near Cromer, were given the devastating news that their youngest child had diffuse pontine glioma - an aggressive form of childhood cancer - after cutting short a family holiday when he began showing signs of one-sided weakness.

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, mum Julie and siblings Rosie, Brannigan and Ruby. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSix-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, mum Julie and siblings Rosie, Brannigan and Ruby. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"Basically, they said he had between nine and 12 months to live, which was absolutely horrific," Mr Pitcher said. "I think the most heart-wrenching thing was how you could just go from being a normal family and then, suddenly, within 48 hours, everything has changed."

Touched by the family's courage, friends, neighbours and supporters have raised more than £10,000 for Benny by organising a string of fundraising events, the latest of which will see Mr Pitcher and 15 fellow running enthusiasts take part in the Brighton Marathon on April 19.

Benny switching on Cromer's Christmas lights with dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELLBenny switching on Cromer's Christmas lights with dad Kevin. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Dozens of businesses in Cromer, Sheringham and surrounding villages have got behind the family, putting up posters, filling collection boxes and handing out leaflets.

Cash raised from donations and sponsorship will go towards an appeal to build a bedroom and wet room extension for Benny at the family home, with donations also going to Cromer Children's Charity and East Anglia's Children's Hospices, both of which have supported the Pitchers.

Having spoken to other families whose children have died of the same condition three months after diagnosis, Mr Pitcher says he feels lucky and is determined to let people know about his "special little boy", who, after treatment including radiotherapy, is defying doctors' expectations.

"I will never give up on Benny, he is full of life, he's like any other six-year-old and it's remarkable the way he has coped with everything - he is everyone's little superhero," Mr Pitcher said.

He added: "I have no words for the incredible amount of support we have had, the whole community has just been amazing."

Mr Pitcher and 30 volunteers will be taking part in a static cycle ride for Benny at Morrison's supermarket, Cromer from 10am-4pm on Feburary 1, and from 10am-2pm on February 2.

To support Benny, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/onefamilyforbrighton

Most Read

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man and woman seriously injured in crash

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family ‘overwhelmed’ by community support for youngster with inoperable brain tumour

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, who will be running the Brighton Marathon in April to raise cash for his 'superhero' son. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Most Read

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Man and woman seriously injured in crash

A man and woman have suffered serious injuries after a crash on a road in north Norfolk.Picture: Maps

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Family ‘overwhelmed’ by community support for youngster with inoperable brain tumour

Six-year-old Benny Pitcher with his dad Kevin, who will be running the Brighton Marathon in April to raise cash for his 'superhero' son. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Council to crack down on illegal puppy farms due to new ‘Lucy’s Law’

A Norfolk council is set to raise awareness of a clampdown on illegal puppy and kitten farms. Pictured, the North Norfolk District Council offices at Cromer. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Council debates ‘lasers’ and ‘quiet fireworks’ to prevent harm to animals

Councillors have again debated the use of quiet alternatives to fireworks in a bid to stop causing distress and harm to vulnerable people, pets and wildlife. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Stunning portraits capture Norfolk fishermen from days gone by

One of the fishermen's portraits by Keith Colman, of Sheringham. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Fears that bacteria which can cause Legionnaire’s Disease found in hospital

Concern at North Walsham and District War Memorial Hospital. Picture: Google Maps

‘Why is North Walsham Norfolk’s forgotten town?’ - fears over school places

North Walsham is in danger of becoming Norfolk's 'forgotten town', a councillor has claimed. Photo: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists