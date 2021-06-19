House next to 384-year-old shop on market for £700k

Published: 9:36 AM June 19, 2021

North Norfolk District Council is selling Fair Meadow House, which is next to Iterringham Shop. - Credit: Archant

A five-bedroom cottage adjoining one of the oldest shops in the country has been put on the market by a council.

North Norfolk District Council has decided to sell Fair Meadow House on Wolterton Road, Itteringham with an asking price of £699,950.

The council bought the property in 2017 to safeguard the future of the Itteringham Community Shop - which has been running since 1637 - and Post Office next door.

Fair Meadow House in Itteringham is for sale. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The council has used the Grade II-listed, three-storey Fair Meadow House as a holiday let.

But they said its layout - with a single bathroom - meant it was not making enough to justify keeping it.

Councillor John Toye, of Erpingham ward, which includes Itteringham, said: "I know how important these local facilities are.

"Itteringham community shop is at the heart of the local community providing more than just a shop.

"It is a real hub, central to all that goes on. I am therefore delighted that as a council making commercial decisions we will always keep these communities and our residents at the centre of what we do.”

North Norfolk District Council's Erpingham ward councillor John Toye. - Credit: Paul Heinrich

The council will keep ownership and go on as landlord of the shop and post office.

NNDC said the sale would have no impact on the future of the shop, which is managed by the community of Itteringham and a much-loved asset in the area.

The premises also operates as a small tearoom popular with local residents, walkers and cyclists.

The council said it had undertaken a review of Fair Meadow House, which "concluded that it would be in the best interests of local council tax payers if the residential property was now advertised for sale".

The adjoining Itteringham village shop has a lot of history. Brian Fairhead ran the shop with his wife Dorothy from 1946 until 1994, taking over from his father Albert. - Credit: Archant

Sowerbys listing for Fair Meadow House says it has: "Evolved over several centuries and perfectly illustrating the architectural fashion for gentrifying dwellings in the Georgian period the house boasts a handsome and symmetrical facade that conceals a sympathetically refined interior.

"Key period features throughout this wonderful home include exposed beams, panelled doors, a fine selection of fireplaces and wide plank wooden floors."