Carer honoured for his work helping others

PUBLISHED: 09:54 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:54 19 December 2019

John Thompson, centre, with David and Hazel Evan from Extra Hands. Picture: Ian Burt

John Thompson, centre, with David and Hazel Evan from Extra Hands. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

East Runton carer John Thompson has been honoured for his dedicated work helping others.

Mr Thompson, 73, was shortlisted for a Gill Chase Award and received a certificate at a ceremony at Fakenham Racecourse.

Mr Thompson has worked for home care company Extra Hands, which has an office in Horsham St Faith, for more than 15 years.

Formerly a factory supervisor, he said: "I often had people in my office and you had to be a good listener and keep calm, if you were making someone redundant or telling them what to do. "Listening is very important.

"I had a job, but this isn't a job, really. I love meeting the people and helping them."

John along with other shortlisted carers were presented with certificates by Extra Hands founder David Evans along with company director and wife Hazel.

Another carer, Stella Cason, was announced as the overall winner.

