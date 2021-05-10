Youngsters spread sunshine with 'Book of Happiness' entries

Published: 11:07 AM May 10, 2021

From left, Sarah Lord from Extra Care Home Services, and children Franki, six; Casey-Mae, 10; and Kaitlynn, 11; who each produced winning entries for the Book of Happiness, and Extra Care's Andrea Canham. - Credit: Extra Care Home Services

School children from North Walsham and surrounds have contributed poems, letters and pictures to a 'Book of Happiness' to spread sunshine in the community.

Extra Care Home Services - which is based in the town and provides personal help to mostly elderly people living in their own homes - has produced the book to share with its service users.

Sarah Lord from Extra Care Home Services with Sylvia Hindley from Frettenham Primary School who won a laptop for her entry for the Book of Happiness. - Credit: Extra Care Home Services

Sarah Lord, Extra Care's manager, said: "We were overwhelmed by the incredible response to the competition. It was heart-warming to see the creativity and talent of the local young people."

Mrs Lord said many of Extra Care's service users had spent long periods in isolation with little contact from their families during the pandemic, and their carers had shared a lot of the sadness they had felt.

Sylvia' Hindley s winning entry for the Book of Happiness. - Credit: Supplied by Extra Care Home Services

There were four winning entries named. Three were by pupils at North Walsham's Millfield Primary School - Franki Moore, six; Casey-Mae Fielding, 10; and Kaitlynn Barrett-Brown, 11. These three will each receive a table, and an overall winner, Sylvia Hindley from Frettenham Primary School , will receive a laptop.

The book can be ordered by emailing sarah@extra-care.co.uk

Kaitlynn Barrett-Brown's winning entry for the Book of Happiness. - Credit: Supplied by Extra care Home Services

Casey-Mae Fielding's winning entry for the Book of Happiness. - Credit: Supplied by Extra Care Home Services

Franki Moore's winning entry for the Book of Happiness. - Credit: Supplied by Extra Care Home Services



