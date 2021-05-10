Youngsters spread sunshine with 'Book of Happiness' entries
School children from North Walsham and surrounds have contributed poems, letters and pictures to a 'Book of Happiness' to spread sunshine in the community.
Extra Care Home Services - which is based in the town and provides personal help to mostly elderly people living in their own homes - has produced the book to share with its service users.
Sarah Lord, Extra Care's manager, said: "We were overwhelmed by the incredible response to the competition. It was heart-warming to see the creativity and talent of the local young people."
Mrs Lord said many of Extra Care's service users had spent long periods in isolation with little contact from their families during the pandemic, and their carers had shared a lot of the sadness they had felt.
There were four winning entries named. Three were by pupils at North Walsham's Millfield Primary School - Franki Moore, six; Casey-Mae Fielding, 10; and Kaitlynn Barrett-Brown, 11. These three will each receive a table, and an overall winner, Sylvia Hindley from Frettenham Primary School , will receive a laptop.
The book can be ordered by emailing sarah@extra-care.co.uk
