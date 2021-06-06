Extinction Rebellion protest over rising sea levels planned for Cromer

Published: 3:39 PM June 6, 2021

On Wednesday, June 9, members of the Extinction Rebellion (XR), including the Red Rebels will march through the streets of Cromer and onto the town's famous pier followed by the beach.

A protest aiming to highlight the threat rising sea levels pose to coastal communities is set to take place in north Norfolk.

On Wednesday, June 9, members of the Extinction Rebellion (XR), including the Red Rebels, will march through the streets of Cromer and onto the town's famous pier followed by the beach.

The protest, which is expected to be attended by around 30 to 40 people, including samba drummers, members of XR from Ely, Cambridge and King's Lynn is part of UK-wide action leading up to the G7 summit in Cornwall on June 11-13.

The Red Rebels will march through Cromer on Wednesday June 9.

Called 'Make the Wave' the action will see more than 50 coastal and inland communities around the UK which are among those most likely to be affected by rising sea levels hold protests in the four days running up to the G7 conference.

The aim of the action is to "send a clear signal to Boris Johnson and G7 summit delegates representing several billion citizens, that ordinary people demand greater immediate action to tackle the climate and ecological emergency."

In Cromer, the Red Rebels, an off-shoot of XR which make a striking visual statement through their red outfits and painted white faces, which march through the town from 4pm.

Steve Baker, a member of XR North Norfolk said: "Make the Wave are part of XR, it started off as an idea to make a wave of action leading up to the G7

"Each part of the UK coastline, from Scotland to Cornwall has a day when coastal towns and towns affected by river flooding have action."

Mr Baker, who has been a member of XR for around a year said Cromer was one of 90 towns around the country where action was planned.

He said: "I love the idea of a wave of action leading up to Cornwall in the southwest, so hopefully people will take it onboard. XR has done an awful lot of work in trying to bring the climate emergency and ecological emergency to the front of people's minds.

"It's not a spicy action, it's not going to disrupt, it's about making people aware."



