Creative contest for children is extended

Published: 8:44 AM October 7, 2021

An Express Yourself contest for children being run by Mundesley Parish Council has been extended. - Credit: Colin Finch

The deadline for a creative competition open to children across Norfolk has been extended.

Called Express Yourself, the competition is being run by Mundesley Parish Council for those aged 11-16.

Entrants are asked to address the themes 'Covid and me', 'Friendship', 'Where I live' or 'What makes me happy' in one of four categories - photography, short story, poetry or art.

A council spokesman said: "The council wanted to do something for this age bracket to help them get out and about and help their mental wellbeing after the disruptive year they have had with their schooling, etcetera, because of Covid."

It was originally planned for the competition to finish at the end of summer, but entries can now be submitted until October 29. Winners will get Amazon vouchers as prizes, and entries will go on display in an exhibition.

Visit www.mundesley-pc.gov.uk to download an entry form.