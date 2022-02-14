News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Plan to rebrand town's business chamber 'Experience Sheringham'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:41 PM February 14, 2022
John Roseby, Sheringham Chamber of Trade chairman.

John Roseby, Sheringham Chamber of Trade chairman. - Credit: Archant

Sheringham's best side could be showcased with the formation of a new group.

The people behind the town's chamber of trade hope to rebrand the organisation as a less-formal group called Experience Sheringham.

John Roseby, the chamber's chairman, said the proposal would be put to members at a meeting on February 23 at the Holway Road community centre. 

Mr Roseby said: "The long-term plan is to develop [the group's website] as a way of promoting members businesses, the local area, and events going on in the town.

"Many towns in the region have developed similar marketing ideas, and it is certainly time Sheringham has a prominent, versatile source of valuable information, for visitors and locals alike."

Mr Roseby said the name had been used as a marketing brand for the town since the early 2000s. 

He said: "The brand was acquired by the chamber in recent years, and now, after all the turmoil of the last couple of years, the time has come to really move forward. It is hoped work will start on this as soon as possible."


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The approximate location of a proposed campsite next to Wroxham Barns fun park.

Bid to make fun park campsite in north Norfolk permanent

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
sheringham raid

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested in six drug raids across Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The A140 between Aylsham and Marsham, which is set to be closed for three nights.

Norfolk Highways

A140 to be closed in north Norfolk town for three nights

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Lynne Burdon v Kirstie Allsopp

Netflix 'not the real problem' for north Norfolk's first-time buyers

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon