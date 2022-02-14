Plan to rebrand town's business chamber 'Experience Sheringham'

Sheringham's best side could be showcased with the formation of a new group.

The people behind the town's chamber of trade hope to rebrand the organisation as a less-formal group called Experience Sheringham.

John Roseby, the chamber's chairman, said the proposal would be put to members at a meeting on February 23 at the Holway Road community centre.

Mr Roseby said: "The long-term plan is to develop [the group's website] as a way of promoting members businesses, the local area, and events going on in the town.

"Many towns in the region have developed similar marketing ideas, and it is certainly time Sheringham has a prominent, versatile source of valuable information, for visitors and locals alike."

Mr Roseby said the name had been used as a marketing brand for the town since the early 2000s.

He said: "The brand was acquired by the chamber in recent years, and now, after all the turmoil of the last couple of years, the time has come to really move forward. It is hoped work will start on this as soon as possible."



