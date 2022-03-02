'Experience Sheringham' group moves ahead

Sheringham's former chamber of trade has agreed to move forward with a planned rebranding of the group into Experience Sheringham.

All of the chamber's existing members are to be listed on an Experience Sheringham website, and it is hoped the new group will help to bring traders in the town together and boost business.

John Roseby, the chamber of trade chairman, said: "All these members will automatically be transferred from the old business group, to becoming members of Experience Sheringham.

"It is very important also businesses and traders’ interests are represented, as in recent times for example, with issues like the sinkhole and of course through the pandemic. Business collectively definitely requires a voice.

"This is potentially very exciting for the town."

The rebranding was agreed at a recent meeting, and another meeting has been organised for March 23. To find out more about he group, email john.roseby1@btopeneorld.com.