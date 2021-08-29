'Exciting time' for railway's new manager amid record sales

Published: 8:21 AM August 29, 2021

A new commercial manager of a Norfolk heritage railway said it is an "exciting time to get on board" after record ticket sales on his second day in the job.

Graham Hukins has taken over the running of marketing, ticketing, on-train dining and more at the 5 ½ mile North Norfolk Railway.

And things got off to a fast start.

He said: “My second day proved to be the busiest standard day in the line’s history with over 1,500 tickets sold and September sees the return of the popular Autumn Steam Gala on 3, 4 and 5 and the spectacular Forties Weekend on 18 and 19, so it’s an exciting time to get on board.”

Mr Hukins, who has spent the last two years at Oxfordshire’s Didcot Railway Centre as Head of Visitor Experience and Marketing, added: “The team here are doing a great job and I’m delighted to be joining them at this busy time.”



