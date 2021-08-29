News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Exciting time' for railway's new manager amid record sales

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:21 AM August 29, 2021   
Graham Hukins

Graham Hukins, newly-appointed commercial manager at the North Norfolk Railway. - Credit: North Norfolk Railway

A new commercial manager of a Norfolk heritage railway said it is an "exciting time to get on board" after record ticket sales on his second day in the job.

Graham Hukins has taken over the running of marketing, ticketing, on-train dining and more at the 5 ½ mile North Norfolk Railway.

And things got off to a fast start.

He said: “My second day proved to be the busiest standard day in the line’s history with over 1,500 tickets sold and September sees the return of the popular Autumn Steam Gala on 3, 4 and 5 and the spectacular Forties Weekend on 18 and 19, so it’s an exciting time to get on board.”

Mr Hukins, who has spent the last two years at Oxfordshire’s Didcot Railway Centre as Head of Visitor Experience and Marketing, added: “The team here are doing a great job and I’m delighted to be joining them at this busy time.”


You may also want to watch:

Leisure Landmarks
People
Heritage
Sheringham News
Holt News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The National Trust have restored the kitchen at Felbrigg Hall to show how it would look during a din

Anger over National Trust's decision to close free Felbrigg car park

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
 Westbrook House is in Cabbell Road, Cromer.

Dirty with holes in walls - damning report on care home

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Tony Gosling, from the group The Land Is Ours. 

'Camp on disputed land' planned near popular beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Sun Court Nursing Home in Sheringham. Picture: Google StreetView

Sheringham care home placed in special measures after latest CQC rating

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon