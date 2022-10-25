News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Campaign to keep running shoes out of landfill launches

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:09 PM October 25, 2022
Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager.

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Anyone with unwanted jogging shoes can now donate them to people in need as part of a new scheme at three north Norfolk fitness centres.

Everyone Active, which runs Victory Swim and Fitness Centre in North Walsham, Fakenham Sports and Fitness Centre and The Reef in Sheringham, has singed up to a campaign called JogOn which aims to keep one million pairs of running shoes out of landfill. 

Stuart Jardine, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to partner with JogOn for this hugely positive initiative, which means the local community can make a real difference.

“We would encourage people of all ages to donate their unwanted running shoes so that they can experience a second life, rather than simply going to landfill."

People can drop off their old running shoes at the centres, and they will be donated to people who need them around the world with the help of charities and non-governmental organisations.

Tony Piedade, JogOn’s chief executive, said: “We know from trials that leisure centre users are very engaged in this type of initiative and we fully expect to see 60-70 pairs collected per centre, each month." 

